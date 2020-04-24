Sng proposes second round of food aid for S’wakians under extended MCO

MIRI: The Sarawak Government should consider distributing a second batch of food aid to villagers and needy recipients following the extension of the Movement Control Order order by another fortnight to May 12, said PKR Sarawak chief Larry Sng.

The Julau MP told The Borneo Post today that this was necessary as the previous batch of food aid for affected families would not last the fourth phase of the MCO and needs to be replenished.

“Under their previous allocation each family received some rice, cooking oil and sugar that would last for around two weeks,” he said.

Sng added that there was no guarantee that the MCO would not be further extended after May 12, and the government should prepare and provide further assistance.

The state government had allocated RM16 million in food aid under its Sarawakku Sayang Assistance Package and mandated the respective district disaster management committees to distribute it to the target groups, including those in the remote corners of the state.

Sng pointed out that livelihoods have been lost and savings wiped out for many people, especially for the hard core poor and the bottom 40 percentile (B40) group due to the MCO.

If the government proceeds with the second aid distribution, he called for it to be distributed through the district office to reach all deserving families.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the extension of the MCO for a third time last night.

In a televised address to the nation, he also did not discount that the MCO could be extended again after May 12 to effectively flatten the Covid-19 infection curve in the war against this pandemic.

Businesses, education and industries, except for those in essential services, came to a standstill and Malaysians have to stay at home under the MCO rolled out on March 18 contain Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health yesterday reported 5,603 cumulative cases of Covid-19, including 71 new positive cases, 95 deaths and 3542 recovered as of April 23.