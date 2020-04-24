Sukma Johor set for March 6 to 14 in 2021

KUCHING: Sarawak can now heave a sigh of relief after the Sukma Supreme Council set Mar 6 to 14 in 2021 as the new dates for the Sukma XX Johor 2020 during a meeting via video-conferencing on Thursday (Apr 23).

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah felt that this was the correct decision in view of the current situation that the country is facing following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the people are facing various constraints after having to comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO) which was extended for until May 12.

“Looking at how the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the country and the various constraints we are facing while the MCO is in force, I think that is a good decision,” said Abdul Karim when asked to comment on the announcement of new dates for Sukma XX by the federal Youth and Sports Minister Dato Sri Reezal Merican Naina Merican after the latter chaired a Sukma Supreme Council meeting on Thursday.

Furthermore, he said the setting of the new dates was also a right move in view of the athletes who were facing constraints in their training in preparation for Sukma.

“They are unable to train as normal because they have to comply with the MCO directive from the government and we do not want them to take the risk of being exposed to Covid-19,” he added.

Reezal announced in a press statement on Thursday that the organising of Sukma Johor 2020 had been scheduled for March 6 to 14 next year after the Sukma Supreme Council arrived at the decision.

However, he said the new dates would be discussed again in October if there were any changes to the situation.

In the same meeting, the council had also agreed to hold the Para Sukma Johor 2020 from Apr 5 to 10 next year.

Athletes who have been listed in the long list before January 2020 are also allowed to participate in Sukma XX and participating states have until June 2020 to make changes of athletes who were injured during training or unable to obtain release letters from their employers or institutes of higher learning.

“All contingents must submit their fully completed registration forms with athletes names (shortlist) to the Sukma Johor 2020 Secretariat no later than December 31 2020.

“I hope that with this decision, all athletes and backup athletes will continue with their own training programmes drawn up by their respective coaches during the MCO period.

“Apart from that, I would like to request all athletes, coaches and officials to continue to abide by the MCO directive and guidelines by the Malaysian Health Ministry on practising personal hygiene, self quarantine and social distancing,” added Reezal.