Tiong welcomes suggestions on improving relationship with China

BINTULU: Newly minted Special Envoy to China Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing says he welcomes comments and suggestions from all parties especially the business community on ways to promote cooperation in various fields with China.

“Only through constant self examination and healthy exchange of ideas can the office of the Special Envoy to China play an effective role in elevating the relationship between Malaysia and China,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added his immediate task is to enhance trade and investment and support exchange of culture and arts with China.

“Particularly, I aim to promote trade and investment activities between our nations and support the robust exchange of culture and arts between us.

“We must be a model of economic cooperation that blends the interests of both sides.”

Tiong thanked the outgoing Special Envoy to China, Tan Kok Wai for his efforts and contributions to the nation during his term of office saying he would welcome Tan’s views on enhancing relationship with China.

He also thanked the Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia His Excellency Bai Tian for his concern and support to Malaysia’s efforts fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tiong disclosed that the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia had expedited the donation of a large amount of medical supplies, which was a timely assistance in Malaysia’s war on the pandemic.

“In addition to material support, Chinese medical experts have also arrived in Malaysia to lend much needed medical assistance to our healthcare services.

“This mutual assistance underpins the warm friendship formed over many years that both sides cherish.

“Both nations are like brothers and partners who can rely on each other to climb the steepest challenge,” said Tiong.

He hoped that after the pandemic is over, all parties can collaborate and work together towards new ideas to promote trade cooperation between Malaysia and China with a view to quickly revitalise domestic economic.

“Let us look forward to a swift end of the pandemic. After the dust settles, both sides will continue to go forth on close cooperation to move forward towards a brighter future,” he said.