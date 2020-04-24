Uggah: ‘Mukah, Sarikei, Sibu, Limbang declared as green zones’

KUCHING: Four more divisions in the state have been declared as ‘green zones’ after they have not recorded any new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) for the past 14 days.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) Chairman and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas informed that the four divisions are Mukah, Sarikei, Sibu and Limbang.

“I would like to advise the public not to be complacent with the instructions issued before this, especially those in the areas that have gone from yellow zones to green.

“We are still fighting this battle to break the chain of infection,” he told a press conference after the SDMC daily meeting today.

Sarawak now has a total of 29 districts categorised as green zones.

There are nine yellow zones, namely Miri, Bau, Asajaya, Simunjan, Serian, Tebedu, Betong, Sri Aman and Bintulu, while Kuching and Samarahan remain as red zones.