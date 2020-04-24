Unimas among top 201 best universities in world again

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) is once again recognised amongst the top 201 best universities in the world in this year’s Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Ranking.

In a statement yesterday, the university said the recently released results showed Unimas’ performance is consistent in its quality despite a larger number of higher institutions participating this year.

It also said that THE University Impact Ranking is currently the only global performance measurement index that includes the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) as part of their ranking evaluation.

It explained the ranking criteria are carefully calibrated with three core components, which are research, outreach and stewardship.

“This year Unimas submitted all 17 SDGs compared to 2019 during which Unimas only submitted 11 SDGs for the ranking assessment.

“Unimas SDG ranking showed improvements particularly for three SDGs; namely SDG13 Climate Action (ranked 47 in the world), SDG5 Gender Equality (ranked 59 in the world) and SDG12 Responsible Consumption and Production (ranked 101+ in the world),” said the statement.

It added these developments resulted from the university’s actions and commitment in reducing carbon footprints in campus and its continuous effort in strengthening the implantation of its Equality Principle.

Another contributing factor, Unimas said, is its publication of sustainability reports for ongoing community-based activities by the university.

“To further increase the university’s performance, Unimas plans to intensify its research momentum, especially research related to health and education.

“The university is also continuously developing areas concerning patent activities, industrial grants, inclusivity (through the employments of more staff and students with special abilities), recycling of waste, water, and electricity, and SDG-related education for all Unimas citizens,” it added.