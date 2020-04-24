Upward surge in calls to Talian Kasih hotline shows public service announcements working – WAO

KUCHING: The upward surge in calls to the domestic violence and child rights-related hotline Talian Kasih indicates that more survivors are reaching out for help following the recent public service announcements (PSAs) on domestic violence by National Security Council’s (NSC), said the Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO).

“These PSAs are working. The Talian Kasih 15999 April statistics show that following the PSAs, more survivors are reaching out for help,” the organisation said.

The PSAs, which were first sent out on April 20 reads, “The government views seriously cases of domestic violence and abuse during the MCO. Channel your complaints to the Royal Malaysian Police or Talian Kasih 15999.”

WAO informed that according to Talian Kasih statistics published by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM), the number of calls began a slow climb into the double-digit territory from April 12, after Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob publicised the helpline.

“On April 20, after the PSAs were sent out via SMS, the Talian Kasih hotline registered its sharpest spike in activity to-date.

“WAO believes that this is due to the government signalling a clear and effective response to domestic violence, which encourages survivors and bystanders to step forward,” it said.

The organisation also believes that consistent public messaging can reduce stigma around domestic violence, as well as embolden survivors and bystanders to take action.

“It breeds the feeling that survivors are surrounded by safe communities that will not turn a blind eye to socially harmful behaviour,” it noted.

As such, WAO recommends that the government, particularly the NSC, to continue issuing PSAs on domestic violence on regular intervals to inform survivors and observers that they can call 15999 or 999 to report abuse.

“This should continue during and after the Movement Control Order (MCO). The PSAs should also assure survivors they will not be arrested or detained for escaping a violent household during the MCO period,” it said.

WAO also recommends that the government inform the public about how they can obtain protection orders, such as Emergency Protection Orders (EPO), Interim Protection Orders (IPO) and Protection Orders (PO) during the MCO period.

“Currently, survivors are unsure whether and how court-issued IPOs and Social Welfare Department (JKM) -issued EPOs can be obtained during MCO.

“The government should also make clear to the public, what the process to obtain the protection orders is during the MCO,” it said.

Noting that there might be further uptick in survivors seeking help, WAO also believes there is a need to increase the number of Talian Kasih operators to meet the anticipated increase in demand.

All survivors can call Talian Kasih at 15999, or the 24-hour WAO Hotline at 03-79563488 or Think I Need Aid (TINA) WhatsApp hotline at 018-9888058 for support and assistance.