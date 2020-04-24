Youth killed in lift door accident

KOTA KINABALU: A 19-year-old man was killed after he was trapped between the service lift door at a supermarket in Taman Kingfisher, Likas yesterday.

Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue operations chief Nickton Berry said six fire and rescue personnel were deployed to the location upon receiving a distress call at 10am.

Nickton said upon arrival, the personnel found the victim trapped between the service door lift in the supermarket.

He said they managed to free the victim but he was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

The body was handed over to the police for further action while the operation ended at 11am, he sadi, adding that the cause of the incident was under police investigation.