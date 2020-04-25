18-year-old woman rams into police roadblock in Lahad Datu, breaks policeman’s arm in the process

LAHAD DATU: An 18-year-old woman was detained by police on Saturday for speeding past a roadblock and knocking down a policeman at the checkpoint in the process.

District Police Chief ACP Nasri Mansor in a press conference today said the woman was suspected to be drunk when the incident occurred at the Muhibbah Roadblock checkpoint post.

In the 12.40am incident, his men and some Armed Forces members were conducting a roadblock in connection with the Movement Control Order (MCO) when a Toyota Estima coming from Taman CL came speeding at them, lost control and crashed into the roadblock as a result.

“The vehicle knocked down one of the police personnel who was on duty at the roadblock. The victim, a member of General Operation Force (GOF) was also dragged about five to seven meters by the vehicle.

“The impact of the crash cause the police personnel to suffer a broken arm and forehead injuries, forcing him to receive several stitches on his right eyebrow,” he said, adding that the vehicle also crashed into two vehicles belonging to the police parked nearby.

According to Nasri, the suspect was brought to the Lahad Datu Police Headquarters where the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. Police also found 0.2 grammes of the drugs inside her pants.

“We are still investigating whether the suspect was attending a party earlier but according to information collected so far, the suspect was just returning from her friend’s house in Taman CL.

“We will identify the house and investigate if there were any parties or illegal activities carried out inside the house and will take action against those present at the house last night,” he said.

Nasri said the suspect was currently remanded for further investigation.

He added that the case was being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code, Section 42(1) of Road Transport Act 1987, Section 269 of the Penal Code, Rules 11 (1) of Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Regulations 2020, Section 26(2) of Police Act and Section 12(2) and Section 15(1) of Dangerous Drug Act 1952.