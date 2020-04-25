Bernas will ensure sufficient rice supply during MCO

KOTA KINABALU: Bernas’ core responsibility is to ensure the national rice supply is enough, particularly during the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

In a statement, BERNAS has recorded an increase of nearly 10 percent in sales during the first three months (January to March) of this year as compared to last year.

In April, this year, the record attained showed that rice sales has increased by 40 percent more than the average sales in Sabah.

Aside from that, there has been an increase of 27 percent of rice wholesalers who do not have any purchase record prior to this making rice purchases with Bernas.

About 61 percent of wholesalers in Sabah has made rice purchases more than the normal purchase amount.

The extraordinary situation has caused Bernas to take precautionary steps by controlling the sales to certain wholesalers to avoiding the hoarding of rice by certain parties.

The aim is to stop the possibility of the rice supply for Sabah being sold to other countries such as Indonesia and the Philippines, taking into consideration the rice price factor in Malaysia which is the lowest in the Southeast Asia region.