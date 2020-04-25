Council, authorities to enforce ruling that traders only sell food through Ramadan e-bazaar

SIBU: The authorities here will enforce the ruling ensuring that traders only sell food items through Ramadan E-bazaar and roadside selling is strictly off-limits.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting said in Facebook post today that the police and council would be meeting to enforce the ruling.

“Police surveyed Kampung Hilir, Kampung Nangka, Kampung Bandong and Kampung Bahagia here.

“They found the place to be jammed with cars. I have checked, it seems like their customers are the problem, and the stalls (operators) say they are unaware of the ruling made by State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) two days ago.

“SMC will have a meeting this morning with the police to enforce this ruling that traders only sell through the Ramadan e-bazaar and that roadside stalls are off-limits,” he said.

Ting expressed his regret that the customers were the ones not obeying the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“I urge everyone, please do not go to crowded areas. Please practise social distancing and wear a face mask.”

Recently, SDMC retracted its decision to allow the sale of takeaway food until 10pm during the Ramadan month.

Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who is a member of the committee, had said the operating hours will revert back to 7am to 7pm in line with the restriction imposed by the state under the MCO.

Abdul Karim had added that after getting feedback from the public including through social media, the state had decided that traders will only be allowed to sell their food items online through Ramadan E-bazaars.