Covid-19 aid distributed in Penampang

PENAMPANG: A total of 420 assistance coupons have been distributed to occupants of shophouses at the Donggongon township on Wednesday.

The assistance is a contribution from non-government organization “Penampang Act of Kindness” (Paka) and with the cooperation of the Penampang Parliament People’s Service Centre.

A total of 78 recipients from the New World building, 30 from the Donggongon New Township and 288 from the Donggongon township were given the aid.

The assistance was distributed through the District Community Welfare office and the Penampang Covid-19 Disaster Committee which is led by the district officer Henry Idol.

The distribution of the assistance is carried out in line with the directive of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal who stressed that the rules imposed by the Movement Control Order (MCO) must be followed.

Members from the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency and Rala were also involved in the distribution of the assistance.

Coupons were used for a more systematic distribution of the assistance.