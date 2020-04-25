Covid-19: Two deaths, 51 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia – Health DG

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded two more deaths from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) today, bringing the total number of deaths to 98, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He also said that a total of 51 new positive cases were reported as of 12pm, bringing the cumulative nationwide tally to 5,742 .

“The 97th death (Case 2,354) involved a Malaysian man aged 62 who had a history of heart disease. He was admitted to the Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor on Mar 28 and died on Apr 25 at 3.53am

“The 98th death (Case 2806) was a Malaysian female aged 62 who had a history of high blood pressure. She had a history of close contact with Case 1,346, who is her child. She was admitted to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital on Mar 22 and died on Apr 24 at 5.43pm,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham was speaking at a press conference in Putrajaya today, giving the daily Covid-19 situation update.

Meanwhile, he said that 99 cases have recovered from the disease and were discharged today, bringing the total of recovered cases to 3,762.

This brings the total of active cases to date at 1,882 cases, where 36 are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, out of which 16 require ventilator support.