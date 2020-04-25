Covid-19: 10 new positive cases in Sarawak today, total now at 478

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded 10 new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the total cumulative of positive cases in the state to 478 since the first case was recorded in March 13.

Out of the 10 new cases, six are from Kuching, three from Kota Samarahan and one from Miri, according to the daily Covid-19 update statement from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

No new deaths were recorded for Sarawak, and the death toll for the state stands at 16.

Meanwhile, two more cases have recovered from the disease and discharged from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) today, bringing the total of recovery to date at 150.

A total of 312 active cases are being treated to date.

The SDMC also revealed that the infection rate for COvid-19 in Sarawak now stands at 15.1 for every 100,000 Sarawakians.

The total number of person-under-investigation (PUI) cases awaiting their lab test results today is at 550.

The statement also said that there were no new positive cases among the medical frontliners in Kuching, and the total positive cases among Kuching medical frontliners stands at 50, where 20 of them were from the Kuching Conference cluster and the other 30 are from small different clusters.

To date, a total of 292 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases were recorded and have been isolated and quarantined in 19 hotels around the state, bringing the cumulative PUS cases to date at 1,451.

At the same time, 717 PUS cases have been allowed to continue their 14-day quarantine at home after their initial test results returned negative.