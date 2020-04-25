Deeper recession expected from extended MCO

KUCHING: Analysts anticipate a deeper recession following Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announcing the extension of the movement control order (MCO) for another round up to May 12, 2020.

The PM also mentioned that the government will deliberate to allow more sectors to recommence operations, subject to stringent conditions.

Under MCO Phase 3 from April 15 to 28, several sectors were allowed “restricted operations”.

“Following the MCO extension by another two weeks, we downgrade our 2020 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast to minus six per cent from minus four per cent previously,” highlighted analysts at Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research) yesterday.

“This is premised on the assumption that economy is operating on the capacity of 50 per cent of GDP.”

The extension marks the fourth phase to the MCO which began on March 18. Malaysia’s Covid-19 pandemic curve has shown encouraging signs of decline with new daily cases consistently coming in below 100 since April 17.

“Nonetheless, we view this extension as a necessary pain to ensure resurgence does not happen,” HLIB Research added.

“Collectively, the four MCO phases would total 55 days or slightly below two months.

“We maintain our view that Malaysia’s Covid-19 situation will possibly subside to containable levels sometime in May, which coincides with the end of MCO Phase 4.”

The Malaysian Institute of Economic Research earlier on cautioned policymakers on the huge cost that the MCO has had on the economy, warning of a deeper recession should restrictions be extended.

It predicted a 2 per cent contraction in GDP growth with any extension of the MCO after the second phase.

As the economy is now under MCO for a total of eight weeks, HLIB Research highlighted concerns on its impact to the economy and employment.

“While the latest Ministry of Finance report on the utilisation of wage subsidy bill (RM13.8 billion) showed that RM1.2 billion of funds have already been approved for almost one million workers, this is subjected to conditions and is only for three months.

“We continue to see further downside risks to our GDP forecast from the possibility of MCO being extended further; the likelihood of a sluggish recovery post-MCO due to social distancing measures; and weak global economic environment.

“We maintain our expectation for Bank Negara Malaysia to reduce the Overnight Policy Rate by 50 basis points in 2020, with a move to come as early as the upcoming May 5 meeting.”

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) in its online survey to analyse the effects of Covid-19 on individuals’ employment and income, it discovered that more than half of own account workers (66 per cent) and employers (65.9 per cent) said they experienced an income drop by 50 to 100 per cent.

Own account workers are also the most vulnerable group to job losses, as 46.6 per cent of respondents said they lost their jobs, followed by employers (23.8 per cent). Own account workers and employers account for 18.1 and 3.7 per cent respectively of total employed persons in 2019.

A separate survey conducted by the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) from April 6 to 10, found that more than 50 per cent of 419 companies revealed that revenue had declined by more than 50 per cent.

As a result, businesses said they are unable to sustain their operations beyond three months, if the MCO is extended or conditions do not improve. Hence, they plan to undertake cost cutting measures.