Duo rescued from sinking boat by MMEA

TAWAU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) rescued two victims from a sinking boat at Sungai Pukol, Sebatik Island on late Thursday afternoon.

MMEA Tawau director, Captain Siva Kumar A/L Vengadasalam said at around 5 pm, a maritime patrol boat detected a boat floating near Sungai Pukol and went to inspect the boat.

He said the weather was bad and sea was rough, when the patrol boat arrived at a location about 1 nautical mile, they found two individuals clinging to a sinking boat and rescued them.

He added that the sinking boat was from Log Pond Jetty and was heading to Sungai Melayu when the boat engines broke down and could not be restarted. Even the pump could not function to pump water out of the boat. Bad weather and waves caused the seawater to enter causing the boat to sink.

Both victims were not injured, he said while the boat owner stated that the total losses incurred was estimated at RM90,000, including the boat, two engines and the groceries it was transporting. Both victims were brought to Sungai Melayu at about 8.30 pm when the weather was calmer.

Any criminal information, complaints and emergency assistance at sea can be channelled to the Tawau MMEA Operations Centre, at 089-752115 or MERS 999.