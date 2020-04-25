Funds to increase financial flexibility for Serba Dinamik

KUCHING: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd’s (Serba Dinamik) proposed a 10 per cent private placement is expected to increase financial flexibility for the company to continue delivering growth targets.

In a filing on Bursa Malaysia, Serba Dinamik announced that it has proposed to undertake a private placement of up to 10 per cent of the total number of issued shares of the company, at a later-determined issue price. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the private placement is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2020 (2Q20).

According to Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd’s research team (Kenanga Research), based on an illustrative issue price of RM1.47, the private placement is expected to raise RM451 million of gross proceeds, of which RM200 million will be used for the partial repayment of bank borrowings, and RM239 million allocated to working capital, with the remainder to be used as fund raising expenses.

Based on a weighted average interest rate of 7.5 per cent, it noted that the reduced borrowings are expected to result in an interest saving of RM15 million per year (or three to two per cent of FY20 to FY21E earnings). Meanwhile, its net-gearing will also be reduced to 0.7-folds, from 0.8-folds as at end-FY19.

“While we have viewed this fund raising exercise as an inevitable eventuality to maintain its net-gearing under one-fold, the injection of these new funds will nonetheless increase financial flexibility for the group to fund its growth strategy.

“The company is currently well on track to exceeding its end-FY20 order book target of RM15 billion, and continuing its stellar track record of earnings growth delivery,” Kenanga Research said.

In a separate report, AllianceDBS Research Sdn Bhd (AllianceDBS Research) believed that the proceeds raised from the private placement would primarily be utilised for the recent RM7.7 billion contract win from Block 7 LLC from UAE as it is imperative for Serba Dinamik to complete the contract in time or face a penalty equivalent to 10 per cent of the maximum amount of the contract price.

“Serba Dinamik’s recent contract win with Block 7 LLC is a testament to its strong presence in the Middle East and commendable track record.

“Its current order book stands at RM17 billion with operations and maintenance (O&M) contracts constituting 40 per cent of order book and engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contracts constituting 60 per cent of order book, exceeding its previous order book target of RM15bn for 2020.

“We believe that there will be minimal contract wins for the year going forward as it focuses on executing secured contracts. We believe that Serba Dinamik will end the year with an order book backlog of RM14 billion,” it added.

All in, AllianceDBS Research retained its ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock.

It opined: “We believe that Serba Dinamik is currently the most resilient oil and gas player in our coverage as about 40 per cent of its current order book of RM17 billion is recurring in nature.

“We believe that its minimal exposure to the upstream segment in oil and gas makes Serba Dinamik a more resilient pick relative to other oil and gas companies.

“We believe that the placement needs to be done as its cash conversion cycle could deteriorate due to the effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic on the current economic environment.”