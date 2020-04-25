‘Have stricter vetting when issuing travel passes’

SIBU: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch urges the authority to be stricter in issuing cross-divisional passes.

The branch assistant secretary Dr Wong Chya Wei said this is to protect the green zone areas from being infected by people coming in from red zone areas.

He pointed out that with Ramadan, there would be a lot of movement of people especially those from Kuching and Kota Samarahan going back to their hometown to be with their families during the festive season.

He said Sarawak with 459 confirmed cases and 16 deaths as of Tuesday, the state still has a long way to go in tackling the pandemic.

“We are ranked number four in Malaysia, behind Selangor, Kuala Lumpur (federal territory) and Johor,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

He added that it is encouraging to hear Sibu and Sarikei had been declared green zones after the towns had not recorded a single confirmed case for the last 14 days.

However, he said Kuching and Kota Samarahan remain worrying.

Dr Wong lauded the government’s move on the extension of Movement Control Order (MCO) until May 12.