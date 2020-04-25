IJM Plantations: No material impact from MCO so far

KUCHING: IJM Plantations Bhd’s (IJM Plantations) estate and milling operations have not been significantly affected by Malaysia’s movement control order (MCO) so far.

This comes as the group has approvals from the federal and Sabah state governments to continue operating.

AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) noted that the group also did not face difficulties delivering its crude palm oil (CPO) to the two refineries in Sandakan.

“Refineries owned by IOI Corporation and Wilmar International in Sandakan, continued to take delivery of IJM Plantations’ CPO,” it said in a corporate update yesterday.

“The only issue was bringing in spare parts and some consumer goods to the oil palm estates in Sabah as suppliers are not operating.

“As there was no lockdown on the palm industry in Indonesia, IJM Plantations’s operations continued as usual. There is also no shortage of storage tanks or vessels so far in Indonesia.

A silver lining from the MCO in Malaysia and Indonesia is that estate workers are confined to the oil palm estates and they cannot venture out.

IJM Pantations’s FFB production growth is expected to be 5per cent in FY21F vs. 9per cent in FY20. Currently, we are assuming a FFB production growth of 7per cent for the group in FY21F.

Its FFB output growth in FY21F is expected to be underpinned mainly by an increase in mature areas of 500ha and higher FFB yields in Indonesia.

FFB output in Malaysia is anticipated to be flat in FY21F as 2,000ha ageing oil palm trees may be taken out for replanting (FY20: 700ha).

IJM Plantations’s all-in production costs per tonne are estimated to remain at RM1,800 in Malaysia and RM2,000 in Indonesia in FY21F.

Economies of scale from a higher tonnage of CPO production is expected to compensate for higher costs of fertiliser and wages in FY21F.

IJM Plantations’s fertiliser costs may increase by 7 per cent to 8 per cent in FY21F as the group increases dosage of fertiliser application in estates which lack nutrients.

Cost of wages is envisaged to rise in FY21F due to a higher minimum wage and Socso payments for workers in Malaysia and Indonesia.