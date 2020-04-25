Ismail Sabri: Special prisons for those flouting MCO already housing 58 individuals

KUCHING: Fifty-eight individuals are already serving their sentences in the special prisons temporarily designated for those found guilty of flouting the Movement Control Order (MCO), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said there were 11 special prisons in the country for such purposes and had already begun operating.

“We have 11 special prisons to keep offenders of the MCO who have been found guilty by the courts.

“58 individuals who have been found guilty by the courts for flouting the MCO have already been sent to the temporary prisons,” he said at the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri, who is Defence Minister, said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) had arrested 386 individuals who flouted the MCO in the last 24 hours.

“Compared to yesterday which saw 550 arrests, we can see that the total number of arrests has gone down day by day. We hope that this trend will continue.

“I would like to thank our people for having realised the importance of complying with the MCO. I also thank PDRM and ATM (Malaysian Armed Forces) and all agencies involved in enforcing the MCO for their efforts in ensuring higher compliance of the MCO,” he said.

He said the Women and Family Ministry, with the assistance of other agencies, had started handing out the government’s food aid to households in need.

He advised those who required other forms of assistance than the food aid to contact the local operations centre.

“Continue to stay at home for the safety of your family and the community. Stay home and stay safe,” added Ismail Sabri.