More aid pouring in for Filipino workers

KOTA KINABALU : The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) in Kuala Lumpur said relief good distributions intended for affected Filipinos in Sabah is still ongoing with the help from various Sabah-based members of the Federation of Filipino Associations in Malaysia (FFAM).

“We have identified four groups in Sabah to distribute relief assistance to affected Filipino workers,” OWWA Women & Welfare Attache Leonor Mabagal said.

She said the Filipino groups are the Sandakan Filipino Community spearheaded by Vic Moran, the Kota Kinabalu Filipino Community, Sabah Christian Filipino Community, Sacred Heart Filipino Community.

She said OWWA together with FFAM had already spent more than RM50,000 for the relief good distribution programme nationwide.

Because of limited funding and strict guidelines of the movement control order (MCO), she urged recipients to be considerate if assistance were delayed.

“We are trying our utmost to deliver the food packs to our needy compatriots in this difficult time despite some hurdles …we are very much concerned of the plights of our Kababayan in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan especially during the observance of the Ramadan period,” she stressed adding that OWWA is aware of the big number of Muslim Filipinos coming from Mindanao who are working and residing in these areas.

Mabagal also expressed her deepest appreciation to other kind -hearted Filipinos, who in their own initiatives, also continue to extend helping hands to ease the predicaments of their affected countrymen in Kota Kinabalu and nearby areas.

“My office is subsidising the said relief good assistance although during the initial distribution, it was funded by employees of the different departments of the Philippine Embassy and donors from the private sector,” she revealed.

On his part, Moran thanked OWWA for the assistance extended to the Filipinos in Sandakan.

He said the recipients had also expressed gratitude to OWWA and Embassy for the timely and much needed food supplies.

Mabagal said similar assistance were also delivered in Lahad Datu and other districts in the state with the help of Filipino community leaders.

Labor Attache Johnson Canete said his office had approved 1,148 cash assistance applications.

Of the figure, he said 13 applications were from Sabah.

“The applicants will be receiving their respective ten thousand pesos cash assistance from the Manila government soon via bank transfer,” he added.

Meanwhile, the group comprising a handful of Filipino professionals spearheaded by James Escobia and Joey Labitoria Friday again distributed food pack to the affected Kababayan residing in Inanam.

The group successfully managed to help some 70 over Filipinos families mostly comprising construction workers and service sector in the city proper and nearby areas.

Dubbed as “Operation Kababayan Assist Food Aid” Escobia and Labitoria said the aid were carried out on a small scale (10-15 families) to unnecessary crowd.

It is learned that the said group did not get any financial assistance from OWWA, instead essential items were purchased from their own purse and small donations from relatives and close friends.

On Sunday, the group will be visiting Filipino families residing along Jalan Bundusan, Penampang for the same purpose regardless of their status in the society.