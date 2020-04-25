Musclemen roll up sleeves for frontline duties

KUCHING: The present situation reminds Mohamad Sani Sanawi of his first year into the job at Sri Aman Hospital back in 2003.

It was the year when all hospitals and clinics nationwide were put on alert for the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) – a condition triggered by the coronavirus SARS-CoV.

“This Covid-19 crisis, however, is more serious and much worse. There was no MCO (Movement Control Order) enforced in Malaysia during the SARS outbreak, and our operations in the hospital’s food service department were not as hectic as they are now,” the state bodybuilding athlete told The Borneo Post here.

Sani, 45, is among those on duty at Sri Aman Hospital during the current MCO period, where his department is now overseeing the preparation of meals for his fellow frontliners including the police, member of the armed forces and People’s Volunteers Corps (Rela), apart from other hospital workers and the patients.

Covid-19 is an infectious disease also caused by a coronavirus, which was unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China last December.

The Covid-19 and SARS coronaviruses are genetically-related to each other, but the diseases that they cause are quite different.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), SARS was more deadly but much less infectious than Covid-19, and there has been no outbreak of SARS anywhere in the world since 2003.

SARS manifests itself as influenza-like symptoms like high fever, malaise, headache, diarrhoea and shivering (rigors); Covid-19’s most common symptoms are fever, coughing, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties – in more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, acute respiratory problems and also death.

In March, WHO declared Covid-19 as a pandemic based on its alarming levels of spread and severity.

The number of positive cases around the world breached the two-million mark mid-April, and more than 160,000 deaths had been recorded globally.

“To be honest, it’s very scary. Not a day goes by that I’m not worried about my family, but I also know that my fellow frontliners have their own families whom they worry about just as much. What we can do is to have each other’s backs during this time,” said Sani.

The sacrifices

For Lance-Corporal Muhammad Firdaus Zamri, he misses his wife Nursheila Hasnan and their five-month-old son, Muhammad Faiq Firdawsi, terribly.

The athletic physique competitor had earlier planned to bring over his family to Sibu, where he is currently stationed at.

Then, the MCO took effect on March 18.

“It’s been more than a month now. My wife told me that Faiq had been very restless during the first couple of weeks after I left Kuching — he would cry himself to sleep most of the nights.

“Hearing this broke my heart,” said the 29-year-old, who served in the auxiliary police force for three years before being absorbed into the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in 2016.

Nonetheless, Firdaus felt that it would be best to have his family stay put at his in-laws in Kuching throughout the duration of the MCO.

In this regard, he expressed disappointment over those who showed lack of compliance with the government’s directive of staying home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“My colleagues and I are out every day, leaving our loved ones at home to carry out our duties. So it’s infuriating to see some people disregard the order for the silliest of reasons.

“The government does not enforce the MCO just for fun – Covid-19 is a deadly virus and staying at home is a way to stop its infection, so please abide by the rule,” he said.

Expressing similar sentiments, Corporal Aisa Rosli is very disappointed with those who continue to disregard the directives.

“There are some stubborn ones who continue to go out beyond the permitted hours.

“Even more frustrating is hearing their excuses – some say they want to deliver things or to buy cigarettes, which they should’ve been able to do earlier in the day; some say they want to go to the grocery shops when we know that these premises are only allowed to open from 7am to 7pm; even worse, there are those who nonchalantly say they want to hang out with their friends.”

When asked about the possibility of the MCO period to continue throughout the fasting month and Hari Raya Aidilfitri, the Lingga-born bodybuilder said: “Personally, I think it’s better for it (MCO) to go on until the curve on the chart has gone really flat.

“The situation is far from over because as long as the chain of infection is yet to be broken, the concern still remains,” said the 32-year-old policeman.

Based in Samarahan District police headquarters (IPD), Aisa has been involved in snap check, patrolling and monitoring operations covering Asajaya and Sadong Jaya areas since the MCO took effect on March 18.

There were times that he felt a little bit overwhelmed by the situation.

“I understand that the operations are part of the job, but it can get very exhausting at times. Covid-19 affects us all – I do hope the situation would pass soon,” he said.

Behind the scene

To Jeremiah Rukong, not all frontliners are visible.

“Some of us don’t wear the protective suits, but we also contribute to the fight,” said this International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) Asia contender, who works as a medical laboratory technologist in Kota Samarahan Health Clinic.

His section deals with medical data and result management, and the working has become more challenging during the current Covid-19 situation.

“With Kota Samarahan and Kuching being the Covid-19’s ‘Red Zones’ in Sarawak, it is very worrying.

“We now have briefings every day, including weekends. Most of the time, I would continue my work at home. It is that serious,” said the 40-year-old.

According to the Health Ministry, a Red Zone is a classification for a district that registers 41 and more positive Covid-19 cases.

In this respect, Jeremiah said it would take sheer will and solid cooperation among all parties to get Kota Samarahan out of the Red Zone status.

“So, I appeal to everyone to stay where you are – don’t move around. We need to work together to stop the chain of infection,” he pointed out.

Another ‘behind-the-scene’ frontliner is Mohamad Khairul Semion, a driver attached to the Customs Department office in Sibu.

Prior to the MCO, his key daily routine would be transporting enforcement personnel to the assigned operations such as inspections on commercial and industrial premises around the district.

“Now there are lesser operations, but we still handle the duties in Sibu Airport.

“I still need to record the vehicles and fuel logs. My tasks remain the same, except in one aspect – that I’m required to disinfect the vehicles before and after every trip,” the 35-year-old Sibu-born bodybuilder.

‘Missing our gym time’

In interviewing these five musclemen, each gave the same answer when asked about the closing of gyms during the MCO period – ‘unhappiness’.

“It gets so depressing,” Khairul chuckled. “I sorely miss the dumb-bells and the barbells at the gym.”

He said to compensate, he resorted to lifting stacks of bricks, gallon containers filled with water, and buckets packed with sand and gravel.

“At least this would maintain my muscle memory,” he said.

For Sani, he allocates 45 minutes for a wide range of workouts every day, except during the weekends.

“These sessions are for maintaining my fitness level. Besides, there’s no competition to prepare for, with Mr Sarawak and Mr Malaysia championships both being postponed to 2021 due to Covid-19.

“Still, I do miss hanging around with my gym buddies,” he said.

For Jeremiah, he still maintains a proper diet and continues doing light exercises.

“My daily 30-minute workout is a must, and this included gardening,” he said.

For Firdaus and Aisa, they strive to fit in at least three days of workout into each week.

Ready to serve

Sani, Aisa, Firdaus, Jeremiah and Khairul are among the many athletes, in Malaysia and around the world, who are a part of the large frontline community working together in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Given their occupational backgrounds, these bodybuilders are able to help other frontliners to ensure that the coronavirus would not spread further.

“I think not many people see us beyond the field of sport that we’re in, but it is OK.

“It goes to show that we are more than just muscles,” said Sani.

He also thanked The Borneo Post for highlighting the bodybuilding community and their roles in the fight against Covid-19.

“My work in Sri Aman Hospital is my livelihood, whereas bodybuilding is my passion.

“However, I see my tasks during the current Covid-19 situation as my responsibility not only as a hospital worker, but also as a human being.

“Knowing that you are highlighting us – the stories about me and my bodybuilding brothers – gives me pride and gratitude, and for this, we thank you,” he said.