Pay ‘zakat fitrah’ online – Uda

KOTA KINABALU: Muslims in Sabah are urged to use online methods to pay for the “zakat fitrah”.

Assistant Law and Native Affairs Minister, Datuk Uda Sulai said that this had been decided by the State Government to complement the social distancing during the Movement Control Order (MCO) to fight the spread of Covid-19.

He said that there was no decision to appoint ‘amil’, the persons entrusted to collect the ”zakat fitrah’ this year in Sabah.

Payment can be made through Maybank2u as well as applications such as SnapNPay and myeg, he said yesterday at the Putatan District Office where he handed over personal protection equipment (PPE) contributed by the State Legislative Assembly of Petagas to the frontliners at the council.

A total of 51,000 face masks were distributed yesterday.