PSB president create WhatsApp stickers to boost morale, extend moral support

KUCHING: Amidst the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, not only has Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh reached out to his constituents by providing essential food aid to them but his team has also come up with WhatsApp stickers to extend moral support to everyone.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president has forked out his own money to help nearly 5,000 households in the Bawang Assan constituency to cushion the blow resulting from this health crisis.

Many households and individuals may face more difficulties as a result of further impacts of this Covid-19 pandemic, not to mention the various challenges faced by the economic sector.

The society, even at the global level, will see a new norm in terms of consumption and needs as well as lifestyle.

Wong and other PSB leaders have discussed how the party could extend further assistance and care to the local community to help them get through their difficulties and challenges.

As the Movement Control Order (MCO) enters its third phase, many people continue staying at home but they extend greetings to one another through text messages exchanges.

People also share or forward video clips and articles that encourage all to stay positive.

Embracing the digital era, Wong and his team have come up with a series of WhatsApp stickers in a bid to extend their care and moral support to the community during these trying times.

The series of WhatsApp stickers include those reminding people of the need to stay at home, to wash their hands frequently, to do some reading at home, to engage some simple workout at home, and sending rice to the needy households.

These stickers have been well received by the supporters of PSB.

Individuals who fancy the stickers can save them to “Favourite” upon receipt. They just need to select the sticker and add it to “Favourite”.