Pulau Li Hua folk annoyed by neighbour rearing pigs in his compound

SIBU: Residents of Pulau Li Hua are seeing red over a neighbour who has allegedly been rearing animals, including pigs, in the compound of his detached house.

One of the complainants, who sought to remain anonymous, told The Borneo Post that he had already written to the Sibu Municipal Council on Nov 19 last year and on March 16 this year, regarding the matter.

The complainant claimed that he had also forwarded a recording of the pig noises to prove that the neighbour was indeed rearing pigs.

“Regrettably, nothing has changed,” he said.

The complainant claimed that the level of the pig noises coming from the house suggested that it could be a commercial pigsty, not just the rearing of one or two pigs as a hobby.

“But even if it’s only one or two piglets, pigs are strictly prohibited in an urban area,” he pointed out.

According to the complainant, the neighbourhood had to endure the foul smell from that house’s compound.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic still a threat, I don’t think we want a pig flu outbreak as the one that struck in 1998 to complicate the matter; thus spoiling the clean Pulau Li Hua environment under your (council’s) watch,” said the complainant.

“We therefore urge the council to take immediate action to ensure that the council’s by-laws are being observed,” he added.