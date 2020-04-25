SBF: Jobless rate to rise due to Covid-19

KUCHING: Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) anticipates the country’s unemployment rate to rise in the next couple of months due to adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, says its secretary-general Jonathan Chai.

The Statistics Department recently released the February unemployment rate at 3.3 per cent.

“A total of 535,200 were unemployed (in Feb), a rise of 2.6 per cent compared to January. These figures have not been impacted then by Covid-19.

“We anticipate these figures to rise in the coming months,” he said when prompted for comments on the extension of the movement control order (MCO) until May 12.

“Bank Negara Malaysia foresees about four per cent unemployment rate or 629,000 could be out of jobs this year. This could be seen as an over optimistic forecast.”

According to him, the various businesses predominantly hold a pessimistic view of the country’s economic outlook.

“Whether businesses can survive such extraordinary circumstances depends on various factors like the effectiveness of the government’s stimulus measures, future outlook of oil prices, overall performance of the world economy, and the availability of vaccine for the virus,” he said.

Based on a survey conducted by Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Malaysia (ACCCIM), Chai said nearly half of the business operators interviewed shared the view that they needed at least six months to recover.

“But with the MCO extension, the future looks even more uncertain and worse still, we don’t know whether the MCO would be extended again after May 12.

“Personally, I think the government should adopt a more pragmatic approach by opening up more sectors for businesses to resume their operation during the third and fourth phases of the MCO,” he said

He felt such move would help to expedite the recovery after the MCO is lifted.

“Above all, precautionary measures must be observed to make sure all efforts and sacrifices made during the MCO are not wasted.”

Chai said the continued decline in crude oil prices would put additional pressure on funding of stimulus, government debt and fiscal deficit.

It would limit the capability of the government to come up with additional economic stimulus packages and could consequently limit the government’s ability in pushing for a speedy economic recovery, he added.

He said the Ministry of Human Resources should take the initiative of coming up with effective policies in helping employers to retain their employees, and possibly with some forms of incentives to replace foreign labourers with locals as the government is in the process of formulating exit strategy post-MCO period.

“At this juncture, no one is able to predict the unemployment rate after the MCO is lifted, but one thing is for sure, unemployment will be a social issue that we need to deal with after the MCO.”

The Covid-19 pandemic, he said, has brought along far-reaching chain effects to the economy.

Citing as an example, Chai said a drop in the restaurant business would reduce the need of sending table clothes to the laundry, and the demand for seafood and vegetables would also be affected.

Similarly, he said a decline in the construction and property development sectors would also impact the business of the hardware and building materials stores, electricians, and plumbers and even law firms which handled the contracts and the consultancy firms dealing with the civil, mechanical and electrical works.

“In simple words, a decline in the business of one sector will affect the performance of other sectors because all are interrelated.

“Therefore, if we want to save employments, we must save the businesses, and by ensuring the continuation and survival of businesses, we could stimulate and revive our economy,” he added.