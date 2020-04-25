Security personnel break fast at roadblock

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu experienced some unusual weather yesterday as heavy rain poured down in state capital for a couple of hours.

The cold weather however did not dampen the spirits of our security personnel to break their fast on the first day of Ramadan while manning roadblocks during the movement control order (MCO) period.

The MCO was implemented by the Malaysian government as the whole world, including Malaysia, were doing their best to fight the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.

The first MCO was implemented on a 14-day period starting on March 18, before continuing the second and third phase on April 1 and April 15 respectively.

The first day of Ramadan falls on April 23. It is a period where all Muslim will start their fasting from sunrise to sunset for 30 days.

Fasting hours in Sabah begin from 4.39 am until 6.26 pm.