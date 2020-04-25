Sibu state swimmer looking forward to golden farewell in Sukma XX Johor next year

SIBU: State swimmer Killian Ung Shihuang is looking for a golden farewell in his final Malaysia Games (Sukma) campaign in Johor next year.

The 20-year-old breaststroke specialist has been pumping in extra energy to achieve his long-awaited ambitions and hopes to bow out from his his Sukma outing with a bang.

“It has been my ultimate aim to win something big for Sarawak and hopefully I will be able to achieve my dream,” he told The Borneo Post when reached for comment today.

Sports Minister Dato Sri Reezel Merican Naina Merican announced the postponement of the Sukma XX Johor to March 6 – 14 next year after chairing the Sukma Supreme Council meeting via video conference on Thursday.

The 20th edition of Sukma was originally slated to be held from July 11 to 19 before it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ung, the holder of a diploma in science from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris, Perak, regards the postponement as a blessing in disguise.

“With the extra time, I will make full use of it to improve on my stamina, timing and technique,” he said.

In the last Sukma held in Perak, Ung had not been performing up to expectations and he hopes to make amends this time round.

With a personal best of 30.12sec in the 50m breaststroke event which he clocked at the Malaysia Invitational Age Group Championship held in Bukit Jalil last month, Ung belies the chance to go for the title in the Sukma XX Johor.

However, he said the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) has restricted his movement and training in the pool.

Being not able to train in the pool will surely affect the performance of a swimmer but Ung knows that these are extraordinary times and everyone needs to take care of their own health first.

“Sports can come later and there is no hurry for that,’ he added.

Ung admitted there was not much choice but to wait for the health crisis to take a turn for a better and wait for the National Security Council and the Ministry of Health to give the green light before he can start training.

Since the MCO went into effect last March 18, Ung has been confined to his home to do some light conditioning, strength pulling and stamina training.

“That is the most I can do and I can say this is also the longest time that I have not been swimming since 2018 when I took a break for about three months,” he recalled.

Ung took up swimming at the age of five after his father, a former state swimmer, use swimming as a way to cure his asthma.

Eventually, his passion for the sport grew and when he collected his first gold medal in the 50m and 100m breaststroke events at the Inter-Schools Swimming Championship, it stoked a fire in him to aim higher.

He trained under Coach Samuel Wong at the Bukit Lima Swimming Pool before he left for further studies in Perak in 2018.

Meanwhile, Wong described Ung as among the few good swimmers here who can excel as long as their love and passion for the sport remains intact.

He said it was not easy for Sibu to produce good swimmers these days due to the lack of facilities.

“Talk is rife on improving the facilities at Bukit Lima Swimming Pool but nothing has yet to materialise. We just hope that the improvement and upgrading works on the training facilities commence soonest so that we can attract more swimmers to come, hence increasing our swimmers base,” Ung commented.