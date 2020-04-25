Sigh of relief for mum after son can return to Sarawak from KL university

KUCHING: 56-year-old housewife Pauline Semilan can now breathe a sigh of relief after knowing that the federal government has made arrangements to bring home Sarawakian students studying in Peninsular Malaysia.

Her son, 31-year old Magdelson Hayes, is currently studying at University Kuala Lumpur Malaysian Institute of Aviation Technology (UniKL MIAT) in Sepang, Selangor.

“Ever since the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18, my son has been stuck at the campus.

“As such, I welcome the move by the federal government to allow Sarawakian students to return home during this time,” she said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

When asked about how she felt when her son could not return during the MCO, she admitted that she felt saddened by it.

“It is quite perplexing and sometimes I felt that I am about to burst into tears just thinking about my son who is far away from home. But I managed to contact my son daily through Whatsapp and give him a call.

“As a mother, I would always advise him to always take care of his hygiene such as covering his mouth (with a face mask) when going outdoors and cleansing himself when returning home or the dormitory,” she added.

Meanwhile, for 32-year-old medical lab technologist who only wished to be identified as Dyana, she opined that it was much safer for the students to stay at their dormitories at their respective campuses until the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) situation in the country improves.

She has a sibling currently studying at Universiti Tun Hussein Onn in Kuala Lumpur.

She then expressed her concern that the students might face the risk of contracting the virus mid-flight.

“Of course my parents would want to see their children to return home, but my concern right now is the risk (of contracting the virus) during mid-flight especially with asymptomatic persons.

“Just imagine there are hundreds of passengers in a flight, can we make sure that there were none of them positive? Because there are no tests conducted when boarding the airplane unless a chartered flight is in order to bring the students home,” she said.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the state governments of Sarawak and Sabah can collaborate with the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) to bring students studying in Peninsular Malaysia back to their home states.

He stated that the students, be they on campus or outside campus, could be brought back to their home states including Sarawak and Sabah, but arrangements had to be made through KPT in collaboration with the respective state governments.

“We work together because their state governments are more familiar with the ground handling issues,” he said.