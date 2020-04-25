SMC conducts patrol to warn roadside stall traders to only sell from home via takeaway

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting said traders are not allowed to sell food and beverages during Ramadan by setting up stalls, either within their house compound or by the roadside next to their houses.

He echoed the statement from Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail today, saying that traders are only allowed to sell food from their houses through takeaway or via the ‘Bazaar Ramadan Online Sarawakku Sayang’ (BROSS) platform.

Likewise, he also reminded members of the public not to go to the houses of these traders to buy food or beverages.

“Order what you want through the delivery service platform,” he added.

Ting was speaking to reporters before making a surprise check at the Kampong Dato and Jalan Masjid roadside stalls this afternoon.

Accompanying him were Sibu district police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit and political secretary to the chief minister Michael Tiang.

During the surprise check, Ting said he was made to understand that many traders were unaware that they were not allowed to set up the roadside stalls.

“As such, together with the police, the SMC’s enforcement officers will continue their patrols in the next few days to tell the traders to refrain from doing so.”

The issue of the Ramadan stalls came to light when crowds of people thronged the Kampong Dato roadside stalls on Friday afternoon, hence causing a huge traffic jam.

He said the government and the police have been working very hard to help contain the spread of Covid-19 and the onus now was on the people to play their roles in curbing the spread.

“Sibu is now declared a green zone and let us all hope that it remains green. If the people mix around, there will be lots of social interaction, so there is the fear that Sibu may become a yellow, orange or even red zone. I believe everyone in Siibu does not want to hear that.”