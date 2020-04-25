“Some have begun to let their guard down, and this is worrying” – Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The attitude of some, especially those from Covid-19 green zones who have seemingly begun to let their guard down following no new cases in their respective areas, has gotten the Health Ministry (MOH) worried.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the MOH is also concerned that the public is beginning to take it easy on the government’s series of advice in the belief that the pandemic is almost over.

“The fact is our battle against this invisible enemy has not come to an end. As such, the ministry is urging the public, including those in the green areas, not to let their guard down. Keep adhering to directives of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Covid-19 is our common enemy, and carelessness and an unconcerned attitude are the virus’ allies,” he said at the ministry’s Covid-19 daily media briefing here today.

Dr Noor Hisham expressed this concern after Senior Minister (security cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today revealed that there were still some among the public who were defying MCO directives.

In view of this, Dr Noor Hisham advised the public to keep practising social distancing of at least one metre from others and a high level of personal hygiene, including washing hands frequently with soap and water. – Bernama