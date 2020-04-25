SRU chief: Too soon to resume sports activities

SIBU: Sarawak Rugby Union (SRU) president Richard Song says sporting activities halted by the Covid-19 pandemic should resume only when it is safe to do so.

“Personally, I feel there is no hurry. It’s best we resume the sports activities only when the country registered zero cases or when the Ministry of Health gives the green light,” he said, adding that people are fully aware of the threat posed by the virus.

Song said several countries like Australia and Belgium have already eased their restrictions to enable high-performance athletes to return to training in May.

In South Korea, baseball – one of the country’s most popular sports – have been played behind closed doors in light of the steady decline in new virus cases in the country.

The players must have their temperature checked twice before the games, with facemasks strongly recommended in all parts of the stadium, except for the field dugout during the game.

“However, we are still early into that stage and the current condition did not warrant us to allow sports to resume,” he added.

On the state rugby during the Movement Control Order (MCO), Song said players’ wellbeing has always been SRU’s top priority.

The MCO, which began on March 18 was extended for another two weeks. The fourth phase will commence from April 29 until May 21.

“The MCO has greatly impeded the rugby development,” Song lamented.

He said that he had instructed state coach Michael Ting to continue with the work and training programmes using video conference or any other methods.

“I have already drawn up daily programmes for the players in the state to follow and they will submit their reports to me for assessment.”

Song said the players need to keep themselves fit and in good conditioning in preparation for the Johor Sukma which has been rescheduled for March 6-14 next year.

As for the rest of the season, Song believes that it is more or less over for the state’s rugby.

He said that two of SRU’s premier events – the Bro Albinus Cup and Bro Columba Cup – and also the nationwide Agong’s Cup are expected to be called off.

“The Agong’s Cup is traditionally held in November but there are already indications that it might not be staged this year,” he added.

Song took over SRU presidency in 2017 and had since embarked on several ambitious initiatives to revive the sport in the state and to make Sarawak as a rugby powerhouse.