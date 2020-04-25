Survey finds some Kuching food entrepreneurs enjoying an increase in sales due to MCO

KUCHING: Despite the Movement Control Order (MCO) and cancellation of Ramadan bazaars, some food entrepreneurs have recorded an increase in sales except one, a survey by The Borneo Post found.

Kak Dooottt Satay operators, Umaira Liani and Shallehin Suhaili, both 36, have seen a tremendous increase in sales during the MCO, from selling slightly over 1,000 satay sticks a day to 5,000 sticks a day.

She and her husband Shallehin have been selling satay full-time for close to 10 years at their satay stall near Emart Matang.

“Due to the MCO we have advertised booking slots to customers who want to purchase our satay on Facebook,” Umaira told the Borneo Post.

“As we received overwhelming response, we only sell on alternate days as we need one day to prepare and marinate the meats on the skewers. We also limit to a maximum of 5,000 sticks only.”

She said that all the preparation will be done at home while the grilling will be done at their stall.

Customers can pick up their orders themselves at the stall or have it delivered by runners.

She added that her orders are all pre-orders and she does not accept walk-in customers. To make it easier, they have combo sets priced at RM10, RM20, RM30, RM40 and RM50 to make payment and packing more convenient.

She uses around 100 kilogrammes (kg) of chicken meat and 60kg of beef meat a day.

For delivery, she leaves it up to the runners to charge a delivery fee, which depends on the distance. The runners can earn up to RM250 a day, and on average RM150 per day.

“We help those who have lost their source of income due to the MCO by letting them deliver orders for our customers. Its one way of helping them during this trying times.

Meanwhile, Arzuin Iskandar, 24, said business was booming during the MCO as people preferred staying home and having food delivered to them.

She sells western food like lasagna and spaghetti and desserts on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp group, and plans to offer sago pudding with gula apong.

“We got more orders on the first day of Ramadan compared to last year. The demand is very high during MCO as people can’t simply go out to buy food,” she said.

Her online-based company, which has been making appearances at sales booths at events throughout the city, accepts online transfer and cash on delivery.

Freelance wedding videographer Ahmad Hishamudin Md Hossen has shifted to focus on his food businesses during the MCO as the Covid-19 has caused all the weddings to be postponed.

He runs Home Made Jantayu Black Pepper Burger and Aufa Churros together with his wife and according to him, business has increased by 50 per cent.

“Yes, we have higher demand but we have to limit to 80 burgers per day as we don’t have any workers or helpers during the MCO,” he said.

He said that they run the food section at their family’s Jantayu Strawberry Farm on weekends and deliver churros to food or ‘kuih’ stalls at a few places. Aufa Churros has been in operation for four years while Jantayu Burger for 15 years, on and off.

During the MCO the couple takes orders five days a week, from 9am to 5pm for delivery. Payment forms accepted are online transfer, QR Pay, Sarawak Pay and cash (put in plastic bag), he said.

Meanwhile, Kunyap Kunyap Cafe based at Jalan Astana, Petra Jaya, is fully dependent on Foodpanda to deliver orders to its customers.

The owner, Dayang Sakura Awang Mahmud, has been working with the food delivery service since they landed in Kuching.

“Aside from that, we also get orders via WhatsApp and customers only need to drop by to collect, without needing to wait in line. We don’t encourage walk-ins but if there are customers who stop their cars by the roadside to order, we can’t stop them as well,” she said.

She added that customers who drop by practise social distancing and she also has hand sanitiser on hand.

Since the MCO she gets around RM4,700 a week from selling on Foodpanda.

She supports the cancellation of Ramadan bazaars this year as it is a good move in breaking the Covid-19 chain of infection.

For Ramadan, business hours are from 10.30am to 6pm, she said.

Meanwhile, Kuching Grill Burger owner, Awang Nur Nasrien Awang Mohd Suhaidi, 29, saw a 20 per cent decrease in sales during the MCO.

However, it was not a deterrent to him as he can still keep the business running by taking orders online on Facebook.

He said that his main customers are frontliners like policemen, army and nurses.

“I have shifted the business online to make it easier for customers to place orders. Our main branch is at Jalan Song, while our two-month old branch is at Desa Ilmu. I will deliver the orders from Jalan Song myself, while my crew in Kota Samarahan will deliver over there.”

“I promote my burgers online and also do Facebook Live and do different promotions daily. We are available daily from 11am to 6pm compared to only five days a week.”

Aside from burgers, he also offers western food like spaghetti, but customers need to place orders one day ahead.

For payment, he accepts cash on delivery, Sarawak Pay, online bank transfer and now in the midst of apply for Maybank Sama-Sama Lokal programme which supports local businesses by absorbing delivery fees (up to 10km).

The MCO was put in place from March 18 to May 12, and people are only allowed to go out for essentials between 7am to 7pm daily.