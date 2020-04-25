Two new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Two new positive coronavirus (Covid-19) cases were recorded in Sabah yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 311.

The Ministry of Health reported that the two cases were detected in Kota Kinabalu – one in Pulau Gaya and the other in Timbok.

Meanwhile, six more Covid-19 patients have recovered in Sabah.

Three are in Kinabatangan while the remaining three are in Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan and Penampang.

Ninety-eight patients are currently placed in wards while another 96 patients are undergoing treatment.