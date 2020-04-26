34-year-old driver killed in accident at Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho

KUCHIING: A 34-year-old male driver perished in a self-accident at Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho, here around 7.10pm yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu when contacted said the deceased has been identified as Clarence Goh Wei Ping from Jalan Tabuan Dayak.

“The deceased was heading to Jalan Song when he is believed to have lost control of his vehicle when approaching the traffic lights,” said Alexson.

He added that the vehicle veered to the right lane and crashed into a roadside tree.

The deceased who suffered from head injuries was pronounced dead by medical personnel from the Sarawak General Hospital at the scene.

Alexson also revealed that the road condition was wet due to rain at the time of the accident.

The case will be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.