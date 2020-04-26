93 arrested in Sarawak in last 24 hours for violating MCO

KUCHING: The police have arrested a total of 93 individuals in Sarawak for defying the Movement Control Order between 8am yesterday and 8am today.

Sarawak police chief Datuk Aidi Ismail when contacted said the highest arrests were made in Kuching with 50.

This was followed by Miri with14 suspects, Serian (nine), Sibu (six), Padawan (four), Bintulu (three), Lawas (two), Betong (one), Julau (one), Kota Samarahan (one), Lubok Antu (one) and Lundu (one).

Aidi said police have arrested a total of 1,704 suspects and charged 1,059 of them in court since the start of the MCO on March 18.

Meanwhile, Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani revealed that his men arrested five suspects (four male and one female) at an automotive workshop here at 10.30am yesterday.

“Police were conducting their Covid-19 patrol when they received information that a workshop in Pending was in operation during the MCO,” said Awang Din.

The suspects who are all locals, are aged between 19 to 40-years-old.

Awang Din said his men also raided another automotive workshop at Taman Sri Wangi in Petra Jaya at 12.20pm on the same day when they were operalso found to be operating during the MCO.

“At the second workshop, two male suspects aged 41 and 42-years-old were arrested,” he added.

At the Kuching District Police Headquarters, all seven suspects failed to provide valid reasons as to why they have violated the MCO.

Both cases are investigated under Rule 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (No. 3) Regulations 2020 and Section 186 of the Penal Code.

“The Kuching police will continue to carry out patrols during the MCO and take action against individuals or business owners who defy the MCO,” said Awang Din.