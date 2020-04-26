Additional MASwings flights for Kuching-Sibu, Sibu-Kuching routes added for May

KUCHING: MASwings will be mounting additional flights on the Kuching – Sibu (KCH-SBW) routes and vice-versa in the month of May this year.

Following the latest announcement by the government regarding the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) until May 12, MASwings will be operating additional flights weekly on its ATR-72 to meet the state government’s request for the services.

“These are commercial flights pricing arrangement and will not be under the Public Service Obligation (PSO).

“The additional flights are also planned to ensure seamless connectivity with Malaysia Airlines weekly flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching vice versa routes which is necessary to ease on any essential movement and services required during MCO period,” said a press statement by MASwings today.

The additional flights on Kuching to Sibu will fly once a week in May, namely on May 1, May 8 and May 15 and the time of the flights are between 11.15am to 12pm while the additional flights from Sibu to Kuching (which will also fly once a week in May) will also fly on the dates of May 1, May 8 and May 15 and the time of the flights are between 10.00am to 10.45am.

Information on the additional flights is currently available for sales and booking through MASwings or Malaysia Airlines website, ticket offices and appointed travel agents.

“Customers may also reach the airlines at 1 300 88 3000 and +60 7843 3000 (for outside Malaysia) for assistance.

“Should passengers require assistance on immediate travel arrangement they may visit any of our ticket offices operating in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan Federal Territory which opens from 8am to 2pm daily throughout the current MCO period,” the statement added.