Another day without new Covid-19 case in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: There was no new positive Covid-19 case recorded in Sabah yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported.

This is the third day this week that the state has managed to record zero case.

The number of positive cases in the state remained at 311.

Meanwhile, another five people have recovered from the virus in Sabah, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 207.

Two of the patients are in Kunak while the remaining three are one each in Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan and Beaufort.

However, seven patients have been readmitted to the ward to undergo retreatment.

Two of them are in Putatan while the remaining five are one each in Kota Kinabalu, Lahad Datu, Tuaran, Kinabatangan and Kota Belud.