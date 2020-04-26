Apply for inter-state travels via app

KUALA LUMPUR: People wishing to make inter-state travels for purposes allowed under the Movement Control Order (MCO) must apply through the ‘Gerak Malaysia’ application, starting today.

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said eligible individuals could apply online following the authorisation of the inter-state travel for three days, from May 1 to 3.

“For those applying through the ‘Gerak Malaysia’ application on April 26, they would need to update their applications on April 29 to confirm their destinations.

“The status of the application can also be checked on May 1 via online,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said those who did not have the ‘Gerak Malaysia’ application had to submit a written application for the permit to travel, to the nearest police station.

However, he said travel priority would be given to the users of the ‘Gerak Malaysia’ application.

He said road users would be required to plan their journey according to the stipulated conditions during the period.

‘’Those using the North-South Expressway are reminded that no eating facility is provided at the Rest and Service (R&R) areas.

‘’The surau will be closed and any congregational prayer activity at the R&R is not allowed including in any building, open area, car park area and others,’’ he said.

Huzir said only the public toilets at the R&R were allowed to be operational, while the carpark area would only be allowed for the purpose of resting, and road users were not allowed to exit their vehicles during the resting period at the R&R, except to use the public toilets.

“Petrol stations will only open from 6am to midnight along the expressway, and carrying out group activities is banned during the journey.

‘’A statement on the registration procedure on the ‘Gerak Malaysia’ application will be issued today

and followed by a media conference on April 29 on the movements according to state to ensure that their journeys would be smooth and orderly,’’ said Huzir.

On Wednesday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that those who returned to their villages before the MCO period and wanted to come back home could make an application to do so.

It would be mandatory for each family to register an application online with the police to enable the authorities to make plans accordingly. — Bernama