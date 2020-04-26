Atmosphere during Ramadan ‘different, quiet this time’, observes trader

KUCHING: The Movement Control Order (MCO) to stop the spread of Covid-19 has made the atmosphere of this year’s Ramadan rather different and quiet for Muslims than it was in previous years.

Stall operator Wan Muhammad Afiq Wan Kamar, 29, said the usual excitement around Ramadan bazaars ‘was missing’.

He described the atmosphere as ‘quiet, different, and strange’ as Muslims were not allowed to congregate for tarawih prayers at mosques and suraus.

“Even the bazaars are absent. We did not expect to face this kind of situation,” he said, adding that it marked the first time for his family to perform tarawih prayers at home.

Wan Muhammad Afiq, who has experience running a Ramadan bazaar stall, is

now selling ‘nasi kerabu’ online.

“Sales are a bit less than the ones prior to the MCO, but it should be enough to cover our expenses,” he said.

He said buyers would go to his residence to pick up their orders, or have them delivered using delivery services.

Wan Muhammad Afiq, who is from Rantau Panjang, Kelantan, added that his family had to cancel their plans to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri in their home state this year.