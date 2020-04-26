Body of missing seven-year-old boy found near riverbank at Nanga Benuk

KANOWIT: The body of a seven-year-old boy who went missing while bathing in Sungai Ngemah at Nanga Jagau resettlement scheme here has been found at about 8.45am today.

Kanowit Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Arrahman Chik said that the body of Nekson Dana Raimond was found by longhouse folk who participated in the search and rescue operation (SAR).

“The body was found floating near the riverbank at Nanga Benuk, about three kilometres downriver from Nanga Jagau.

“Bomba rushed to the scene to fish out the body from the water after we received the information about the discovery,” he said in a statement today.

Arrahman said that Nekson’s body was later identified by his family members before being handed over to the police.

He said the SAR operation which entered its third day today, ended at about 10.30am following the discovery of the body.

The incident happened on April 23 at about 4.30pm when the victim was bathing in the river with his grandparents.

He was reportedly slipped from his grandmother’s hands before being swept away by strong river current.

SAR operation by Bomba and police was launched the next day after they received a report on the incident from Ngemah Ulu community leader Penghulu Juni Massam.

According to Juni, the victim’s parents and their longhouse chief Tuai Rumah Unau Embol had initially agreed not lodged a police report because they were concerned over the Movement Control Order (MCO).