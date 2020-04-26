China: standing tall amid global pandemic

China released its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter if 2020 (1Q20) results at the end of last week. The Chinese economy’s quarterly growth rate plunged to minus 6.8 per cent year-on-year, lower than consensus estimates of minus six per cent and is sharply lower than 4Q19’s six per cent growth.

In light of the data release, we would like to take the opportunity to provide an update on the macroeconomic developments in China, as well as our thoughts on its equity markets going forwards:



Broad-based decline across various economic segments

The pandemic has taken a toll on China’s economic growth. The lockdown measures implemented throughout February and March have cooled off the largest economic growth engine in Asia and emerging markets in an unprecedented manner.

A slew of economic data was released along with GDP numbers. On the consumption front, local retail sales and exports dived over the quarter. A contraction these numbers suggests that aggregate demand has faltered amid virus outbreak.

On the investment front, fixed asset investments and property investments data are suggesting that corporates and businesses have scaled-down investments due to the virus outbreak.

The contraction in fixed asset investments last month showed a marginal improvement, which may be attributable to China’s relaxation in restriction measures when the country showed affirming signs of successful containment of Covid-19.

In the coming months, we expect the Chinese economy to continue its recovery trajectory as the government authorities have allowed the economy to reopen in a step-wise manner.

However, we may not be able to witness a uniform recovery across all sectors. As the economy returns to normalcy, Chinese consumers could resume domestic purchases of goods and services.

On the other hand, external demand for China’s product and services is expected to soften notably in the near-term as virus containment measures are still in effect across regions beyond China.

Hence, the supply-demand dynamics mismatch across the globe could weigh upon the recovery of China’s exports and manufacturing activities. Given the above, we expect domestically-driven sectors, such as retail sales and services PMI numbers to paint a robust recovery picture compared to externally-driven areas over the next two to three months.

Ample ammo in China’s arsenal

The lack of progress in the containment of Covid-19 contributes to most of the downside risk across global economies.

The worst may be over for China, but the condition of its trading partners and falling overseas revenues could weigh on its growth momentum.

Since the virus outbreak, the Chinese policymakers from both fiscal and monetary fronts have released various stimulus into the market to cushion the impact from the pandemic.

Should there be an escalation of externalities concerning its economic growth moving forward, there is still ample room for policymakers to shore up the Chinese economy domestically.

The Chinese economy has posted a sharp decline in GDP growth over 1Q20, which provides investors with a gauge on the possible impacts of Covid-19 on the global economy.

At this juncture, the progress of a successful virus containment is yet to be seen, which indicates that the market uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 is here to stay. In the coming weeks, we expect more negative news headline to show up as more economies report economic data, which could induce further volatility in global equities.

While the Chinese economy has successfully suppressed the spread of the virus, externalities now present more downside risks to its economy. Since the virus outbreak, the Chinese policymakers have introduced various stimulus measures to cushion the growth impact from Covid-19.

If the situation concerning Covid-19 worsens from here and China sees increasing risk of a deeper recession, policymakers have the room to maneouvre to boost its economy.

Despite the market recovery over the past three weeks, Chinese equities are still looking attractive from a valuation standpoint.

For investors who are looking to invest in Chinese equities, we recommend investing in H-shares. We advocate investors to invest progressively and maintain a well-diversified portfolio.