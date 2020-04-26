Comply with MCO regulations, even in green zones – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has expressed his disappointment that the number of arrests for flouting the Movement Control Order (MCO) has gone up to 557 from 386 in the last 24 hours.

“I was glad that the number of arrests had registered a drop for the last three consecutive days but it went up again yesterday (Saturday).

“So I want to remind everyone again to comply with the MCO regulations. Even those from green zones must not flout the MCO.

“Even though there is no new Covid-19 positive case in green zones, but the MCO is still being enforced and anyone who flouts the MCO will be arrested,” he told the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri, who is Defence Minister, said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) did not simply make an arrest any how they liked.

As such, he appealed to all Malaysians to not only comply with the MCO but render their cooperation to the police.

“It has gone viral on social media about an elderly being arrested by the police. I just want to say that the police did give advice before they make any arrest.

“Those who remain stubborn, not heeding police advice will be arrested. People say the police are being unreasonable, but the police do advise them first,” he explained.

Ismail Sabri advised the people to be patient and wait for the National Security Council (MKN) to release the new standard operating procedures (SOP) for the three zones namely green, yellow and red.

He said a total of 215 quarantine centres had operated across Malaysia, compared to the previous figure which stood at 209.

Responding to a question on gangsterism, the minister said such issue occurred not just during the MCO period.

“Before the MCO, gangsterism happened too. This is an issue under PDRM, so we leave it to PDRM to deal with and solve it,” said Ismail Sabri.