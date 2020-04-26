Covid-19: Seven new positive cases recorded in Sarawak, total at 485 – Dr Adham

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded seven new Covid-19 positive cases as of 12pm today, bringing the total cumulative tally in the state to 485 since the first case was recorded on March 13, said Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

After a meeting with Sarawak ministers at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) this afternoon, he told a press conference that to date Sarawak also recorded 179 recovery cases which have been discharged, while the death toll remains at 16.

“As of today also, 290 positive cases are being treated at SGH, Sibu Hospital, Miri Hospital and Bintulu Hospital.

“At the moment, the pandemic is still active in Sarawak, especially in the two red zone districts of Kuching and Kota Samarahan,” he said.

Dr Adham said the Sarawak Health Department will continue prevention activities including door-to-door active case detection at identified locations within the red zones of Kuching and Kota Samarahan.

The active case detection operation is to track down and do swab tests to the 2,500 close and casual contact individuals in the state which have not come forward voluntarily to be screened, he explained.

“This is done under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), at home or quarantine stations that have been identified.

“The active case detection operation will be done at two locations, namely Taman Desa Ilmu and Taman Unigarden in Kota Samarahan from April 27 till April 30.

“Agencies involved in the operation to assist the Health Department would be the Samarahan Resident Office, the police, Rela and the local government here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Adham explained his working visit to SGH today was to monitor the current situation of Covid-19 in the state, and prevention procedures taken by the State Health Department and other agencies.

Apart from that, he said he and state ministers and heads of departments also discussed matters that require urgent attention in the state.

“We appreciate the active involvement of the Sarawak Government through its State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“Apart from that, the Sarawak Government has also given a lot of contribution and support to curb this pandemic, including acquiring medical and lab equipment and personal protection equipment for the front liners,” he said.