Covid-19: Seven positive cases detected in Sarawak, total at 485

KUCHING: The number of positive Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) cases in Sarawak dropped slightly to seven cases today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that of these seven cases, four were from Samarahan, two from Kuching and one from Miri.

“This brings the total number of cases to 485 since the first positive case was recorded on March 13,” it said.

The committee also said 29 cases have recovered and were discharged from the respective public hospitals in the state.

“A total of 25 cases were discharged from Sarawak General Hospital, three from Miri Hospital and one from Sibu Hospital,” it said.

It also noted that the number of persons under investigation (PUI) today increased to 177 cases compared to 135 cases yesterday.

“A total of 189 PUI cases are still pending lab test result,” it added.