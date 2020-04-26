Covid-19: Two new positive cases linked to Sarawak church conference cluster detected – Health DG

KUCHING: The Ministry of Health has identified two more positive Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases linked to the church conference cluster in Sarawak today, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“This brings the total number of cases from the cluster to 165,” he said when speaking at a press conference giving the daily update for the nationwide Covid-19 situation in Putrajaya today.

He added that as of today, there was no increase in the number of cases for other clusters in the state.

Touching on the nationwide Covid-19 situation, Dr Noor Hisham said that 38 new positive cases were recorded as of 12pm today, bringing the cumulative tally of cases to 5,780.

“No deaths were recorded as of today,” he said.

The death toll remains at 98.

Meanwhile, he revealed that 100 cases have recovered from the virus and were discharged today, bringing the total recovered cases to 3,862.

Currently, the number of total active cases stand at 1,820, where 36 of them are receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit, out of which 15 require ventilator support.