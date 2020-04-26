Eight individuals flouting MCO caught during ‘Ops Covid-19’ police snap check around Kampung Gersik to Kampung Bintawa

KUCHING: The Kuching district police headquarters (IPD) held a snap check around Kampung Gersik to Kampung Bintawa today to ensure that villagers are adhering with the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Named Ops Covid-19, the operation was led by Kuching district deputy chief Supt Merbin Lisa and participated by 39 officers from the MPV patrol unit, criminal investigations department, narcotics investigation department, 12 Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) enforcement officers and army.

“The operations was held to ensure that the villagers are adhering with the MCO to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As of 5pm, we have caught eight individuals who were loitering around the village (Gersik to Bintawa) without a valid excuse,” said Mervin when met during the operations.

He added that all those caught were found violating the MCO and arrested under Regulation 11 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Area) 2020 which carries up to six months imprisonment or a fine of up to RM1,000 or both, if convicted.

“We found them wandering around the village roads in twos on one vehicle (motorcycle) and when questioned, they failed to give a valid excuse.”

Mervin said investigation papers on all caught would be opened and handed over to the prosecution to be charged in court.

At the same time, he said the operations will be carried out daily at villages around Kuching to ensure that the public are adhering with the MCO.

He added the enforcement is done to prevent people from violating the MCO to achieve the goal of implementing the order.

Thus, he advised the public to adhere to the MCO so that the chain of infection can be broken.

The snap check was also conducted at Jalan Astana, Petra Jaya.