Girl tests positive for drugs after vehicle rammed through roadblock, hitting cop

LAHAD DATU: An 18-year-old girl, who tested positive for drugs, was detained by police after speeding past a roadblock in a multi-purpose vehicle and hitting a police personnel at Jalan Muhibbah here yesterday.

Disclosing this at a press conference yesterday, District Police Chief, ACP Nasri Mansor said the girl was suspected to be drunk when the incident occurred at 12.40am.

He said his men and some Armed Forces personnel were manning a roadblock to enforce the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO) when the Toyota Estima came from Taman CL at a high speed and rammed through a barricade.

“The vehicle hit one of the police personnel on duty from the General Operations Force (GOF) and dragged him for about five to seven metres.

“The police personnel broke his right arm and suffered an right eyebrow injury that needed several stitches,” he said, adding that the vehicle also crashed into two vehicles belonging policemen parked nearby.

Nasri said the suspect was brought to Lahad Datu Police Headquarters, where she tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, and police also found 0.2 grams of drugs in a pocket of her pants, he said.

Nasri said the suspect was believed to be drunk when the incident occurred and her sample had been taken for testing by the Chemistry Department.

“We are still investigating whether the suspect was attending a party earlier but according to our information, the suspect was on her way home from her friend’s house in Taman CL.

“We will identify the house and investigate if there was any party or activity in the house, and we will take action against individual(s) who were present at the house, last night,” he said.

Nasri said the suspect was currently remanded for further investigation.

He added that the case was being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code, Section 42(1) of Road Transport Act 1987, Section 269 of the Penal Code, Rules 11 (1) of Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Regulations 2020, Section 26(2) of Police Act and Section 12(2) and Section 15(1) of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.