Inter-state travel permit application via ‘Gerak Malaysia’ available from today

KUALA LUMPUR: Those who are stranded in their hometowns during the Movement Control Order (MCO) can start applying for an inter-state travel permit from today to Wednesday (April 29) via Gerak Malaysia application (app).

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the permit is only for those stranded in their hometowns due to the enforcement of the MCO on March 18 and wanted to return to their respective homes or places of work.

“The use of this mobile app will enable the public to apply it from home without having to come to the police station, hence reducing the risk of Covid-19 infection,” he said in a statement here today.

He explained that the app would generate a QR code to be scanned and checked by enforcers on duty at the roadblocks.

The Gerak Malaysia app can be downloaded via apps stores such as Google Play Store, Apple App Store and Huawei AppGallery.

“Permit application through Gerak Malaysia app will help the police to identify the number of people involved as well as to provide a travel schedule to ensure smooth operation.

“Those who have applied must update their application on the day of departure to get the QR code which will be generated automatically,” he said.

He also explained that the police has set travel schedules to ease the movement to each state with May 1 is set for Perak, Johor, Kelantan; May 2 – Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Malacca and Pahang; and May 3 – Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu.

The journey has to be made on the day set in the approved movement permit, he said.

Huzir said there are several other permit applications available in the app but the only application that will be processed for the time being is the inter-state travel permit.

Other travel permits are for purchasing essential items within 10 kilometres from home, obtaining medical treatment, emergencies and activities such as vehicle repair. – Bernama