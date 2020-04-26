MCO: Licenses of five premises suspended for not complying with Environmental Quality Act

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Environment (DOE) has taken 158 enforcement action on individuals and premises found to have violated the Environmental Quality Act 1974, including suspending the licences of five premises since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented until April 24.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said stern action would be taken against any of the industries or sectors found polluting the environment and DOE will continue to intensify enforcement.

Therefore, Industries and sectors allowed to operate during the MCO are reminded to abide by the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and all regulations thereunder.

“Parties that do not comply with the Environmental Quality Act will also be reported to the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) for further action, including closure of operations,” he said in a statement here today.

Tuan Ibrahim said based on an estimated 1,337 production or manufacturing premises authorised to operate by Miti nationwide, 13 per cent of the total were located at the upstream water catchment areas.

“DOE warned that stern action will be taken under Section 25 of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and any person convicted under this section shall be fined not more than RM100,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both,” he said.

Tuan Ibrahim said if any party was found guilty of illegal dumping of scheduled waste, the DOE could take action under Section 34B of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and if convicted could be sentenced to a mandatory jail term and a maximum fine of RM500,000.

He said the monitoring and enforcement measures included three specific actions which includes aspects of prevention, investigation into complaints and warnings from the Environmental Quality Monitoring Programme (EQMP) system.

It also includes patrolling or spot checks, especially at premises in areas with high levels of pollution, premises located at the upstream of the water catchment areas and where fires can easily occur such as peatlands and landfills.

“In addition, the use of technology including drones for the purpose of aerial surveillance is ongoing to monitor and detect any environmental pollution issues,” he said

He also urged the public to submit complaints about pollution by contacting the DOE Operations Control Room at 03-88891972 or the toll free hotline at 1-800-88-2727 which operates 24 hours.

Complaints can also be streamed online via the e-complaint system that can be accessed via https://eaduan.doe.gov.my and also through e-mail to [email protected] – Bernama