Medical team from China in Kuching for three days to assist in curbing Covid-19

KUCHING: A medical team comprising of eight members from China has landed in Kuching International Airport today and will be beginning a three-day trip to assist in curbing the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak in the state.

According to Sarawak Health Department principal assistant director Lee Wee Ju, the medical consultant team arrived here to share their expertise in the battle against Covid-19 with the local medical professionals and stakeholders.

Led by Dr Li Jun, vice-president of Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, the team members include Dr Wen Miaoyun, Dr Zhang Youping, Dr Liu Tao, Dr Sun Jiufeng, Dr Yang Shifang, Dr Luo Xiaodan and Dr Liu Xiangxin.

Tomorrow (April 27), the medical team will have closed-door exchanges with Sarawak General Hospital health professionals, private healthcare professionals, traditional medicine practitioners and video-conferencing with other districts in the state at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, beginning 9am.

Dr Zhang, who is a Professor of Nursing and director of the Nosocomial Infection Control Department in Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital, will visit Sarawak General Hospital in the afternoon and provide feedbacks to the team on the state’s efforts in containing Covid-19.

On Tuesday (April 28), the medical team will pay a courtesy call to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at 9am. They are expected to hand over 30,000 units of mask, including 10,000 N95 facemasks to the state government at the event.

The team will then visit Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) at 10.30am and depart to Kota Kinabalu, Sabah on the same day.

Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian is expected to accompany the medical team throughout their visit in Kuching.

The team is expected to fly back to Kuala Lumpur on Thursday before heading back to China on Friday.

Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Kuching, Cheng Guangzhong and Chief Minister’s political secretary Tan Kai, who represented Dr Sim, welcomed the medical team at Kuching International Airport today.

The medical team from China began a two-week visit to Malaysia after arriving on April 18 to share their experience and expertise in preventing the spread of Covid-19.